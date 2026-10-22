India-New Zealand series to debut DRS's new 'Sonic' technology

Virtual Eye's 'Sonic' technology will now provide the full suite of DRS technology to assist umpires and enhance the viewing experience during India's tour of New Zealand.

IMAGE: A graphic representation of the Sonic technology in action during a cricket match. Photograph: PTI

Key Points The 'Sonic' edge-detection technology will be used for the first time as part of the Decision Review System (DRS) during India's tour of New Zealand.

Developed by New Zealand's Virtual Eye, Sonic uses advanced audio-analysis to assist third umpires in reviewing potential bat-ball contact.

The technology's approval follows extensive testing, validation, and independent assessment in consultation with the ICC and BCCI.

Virtual Eye, accredited by the ICC for ball-tracking since 2008, will now provide the full suite of DRS technology.

The approval currently applies to the upcoming India series, with future use subject to ICC's ongoing accreditation.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Sky and Virtual Eye have confirmed that 'Sonic' technology will be used for the first time as part of the Decision Review System during India's tour of New Zealand, starting with the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday.

The addition of the New Zealand-designed edge-detection technology means Virtual Eye, which has been accredited by the ICC for ball-tracking since 2008, will now provide the full suite of DRS technology to assist umpires and enhance the viewing experience during the upcoming three-format tour.

Extensive Testing and Collaboration

The approval follows an extensive programme of testing, validation and independent assessment conducted in consultation with the ICC and supported by the BCCI.

Sonic uses advanced audio-analysis technology to assist third umpires in reviewing potential bat-ball contact.

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said the approval reflected a thorough and collaborative process involving all stakeholders.

"The integrity of decision-making is fundamental to the game, which is why such a comprehensive testing and assessment process has been undertaken," he said in a release.

"The technology has been subject to extensive validation and independent review, and we're pleased with the outcome of that process. We'd like to thank the ICC, BCCI, Sky and Virtual Eye for their collaboration and commitment throughout.

"It's also pleasing to see New Zealand innovation contributing to the game at the highest level and helping deliver an enhanced experience for players, officials and fans."

A Milestone for Virtual Eye

Ben Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Eye, said the milestone represented years of research, development and testing by the New Zealand company.

"Our team has worked tirelessly developing and refining this technology, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and meeting the standards expected at the highest level of international sport.

"To see New Zealand-developed technology approved for use in a major international cricket series is a significant moment for Virtual Eye and another example of Kiwi innovation succeeding on the world stage."

Impact on India-New Zealand Series

Gary Burchett, Sky's Head of Sport Content, said the approval was an exciting development ahead of a landmark summer of international cricket.

"Sky is committed to delivering world-class cricket coverage for New Zealand fans and supporting innovation that enhances the game and the viewing experience.

"This outcome reflects the significant work that has gone into testing and assessing the technology, and we are looking forward to seeing it in action during what promises to be a fantastic summer of cricket."

The approval applies to the upcoming India series in New Zealand, with any future use of the technology remaining subject to the ICC's ongoing accreditation and approval processes.

India will play five T20 internationals against New Zealand, followed by five ODIs from November 4 to 15. The tour will conclude with two Tests from November 19 to December 1.