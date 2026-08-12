India's Tour Of Bangladesh In Doubt After Afghanistan Confirm T20I series In September

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has officially confirmed a three-match T20I series against India in September.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms three-match T20I series against India.

Matches scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The series confirmation puts India's proposed Bangladesh tour in doubt.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan confirmed dates and venues agreed with BCCI.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board will host India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17, according to a report.

Cricbuzz reported that the ACB's confirmation has cast serious doubts over India's proposed tour of Bangladesh, scheduled for September 1-13, comprising of six white-ball matches.

Bangladesh was hoping to host Indian team in September as they attempted to revive bilateral cricketing ties following the fallout over the Mustafizur Rahman controversy.

Relations between the two countries came under strain early this year after Mustafizur was withdrawn by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 following BCCI instructions, prompting Bangladesh to boycott the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

The developments also led to the postponement of India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for August 2025, to September this year.

India's Tour Of Bangladesh In Doubt

"The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (Event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan was quoted as saying in a letter to the board's commercial partners.

"The ACB further confirms that the dates of the Event have been confirmed and agreed with the BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," he added.

The ACB is said to have stated in its letter that an official public announcement regarding the "event" is yet to be made by the authorities. However, the board issued the letter as an "official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues" for India's tour of Afghanistan.