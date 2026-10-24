Azharuddin: 'Hope and pray Tilak Varma Gets Opportunity to Play Tests'

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin has showered praise Tilak Varma advocating for his inclusion in the Test squad.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma was calculated in his chase and accelerated at the right moments in the chase during the 2nd T20I in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Azharuddin praised Tilak Varma's calm and composed match-winning knock in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Azharuddin expressed his hope that Tilak Varma gets the opportunity to play Test cricket for India, calling it the 'most important format'.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy stitched a crucial 69-run partnership to chase down 181 runs with a ball to spare.

Varma has an impressive first-class record, scoring 1,828 runs in 25 matches at an average of 57.12, with five centuries.

India secured a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with this victory.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin hailed Tilak Varma following a calm and composed knock in a tense run chase against New Zealand in the second T20I, while also expressing hope that he gets to play Test cricket for India as well.

Tilak Varma's love affair with run chases and death overs batting continued as he and Nitish Kumar Reddy pulled Team India out of troubled waters, stitching a 69-run stand to chase down 181 runs with a ball to spare at Christchurch. Once again while batting in the middle-order, Tilak brought his game awareness and ball striking, calculated acceleration while chasing.

Azharuddin's Endorsement

Speaking to ANI after the match, Azharuddin, one of the finest cricketers to emerge out of Hyderabad, said, "Today, I am very happy with the way Tilak Varma has played. He is a very good player, and I sincerely hope and pray that he gets the opportunity to play Test cricket.

"For me, Test cricket is the most important format, and I hope he goes on to represent India in Tests as well. He has been performing very well in T20 cricket, and I think he played a crucial role in ensuring India's victory today. Congratulations to the team. Cricket is a team game, and the entire team deserves to be congratulated. I wish them the very best of luck."

Varma's First-Class Record

In first-class cricket, Tilak has fine numbers, having made 1,828 runs in 25 matches and 38 innings, with an average of 57.12, five centuries and seven fifties, including a best score of 121.