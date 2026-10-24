How India snatched victory from jaws of defeat in 2nd T20I at Christchurch

India clinched a thrilling four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20I, thanks to a sensational partnership between Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates India's victory in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India secured a four-run victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 26 off 13 balls, forging a match-winning 69-run partnership.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's destructive spell of 4-21 caused a middle-overs collapse for India.

Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) scored half-centuries for New Zealand, helping them recover from an early top-order collapse.

India chased down 181, recovering from 112/6, with Varma and Reddy targeting pacers in the final overs to seal the win.

A 69-run stand (off 30 balls) for the seventh wicket between Tilak Varma (51* in 26 balls, with six fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26 in 13 balls, with a four and a six) helped India to a four-run victory in a last ball thriller, in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's destructive spell (4-21) had left India shaken, with 68 runs needed from the last five overs. But Varma and Reddy targeted the pacers in the final three overs to secure a four-wicket win. The visitors now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series and can seal the series with a win at Wellington on Tuesday.

Santner's Reaction to the Loss

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said the bowlers started the defense beautifully, but the Indian batters set up the chase really well after losing a couple of early wickets.

"They (India) played very well, and if we had gotten one more wicket (we could have won). They set up the chase really well. The way the guys started, it was outstanding. If they get off to a flier, it is tough. We did well to pull them back," he said.

"Couple of No balls, a No ball wicket, stuff like that hurts (you). Those little moments, in the field or sloppy moments, that have hurt us a little."

Santner lauded the batting efforts of Glenn Phillips (70 off 43) and Bevon Jacobs (58 off 46). "GP (Phillips) has done it for a long time now. Even Bevon. They played the situation really well. Kind of surface where if you spend time, you can cash in later."

New Zealand's Innings and India's Chase

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs during their fourth wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand recovered from an early top-order collapse through half-centuries from Glenn Phillips (70 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and sixes each) and Bevon Jacobs (58 in 46 balls, with five fours and a six) before India's bowlers struck back late to restrict the hosts to 180/5 in 20 overs.

The Christchurch pitch looked slower than in Thursday's high-scoring contest as India's pacers restricted New Zealand to 43-3 during the powerplay, but Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) turned the innings around, adding 116 for the fourth wicket. Phillips scored his second straight fifty as he hit four boundaries and four sixes before Arshdeep Singh (2-33) got him caught near the fence.

Michael Bracewell then scored 10 off two balls to help the hosts reach 180-5.

Chasing 181, the world champions faced a massive middle-overs wobble, collapsing from 40/0 to 112/6, with Mitchell Santner's four-fer causing havoc. The Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson started off watchfully before the duo went after Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry. But Duffy broke the 40-run partnership in the fifth over, removing Samson for 17 off 14.

Crucial Partnerships and Final Over Drama

IMAGE: Naman Dhir scored a 17-ball 31. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked uncomfortable in the middle on his maiden outing in New Zealand, falling to Nathan Smith for an eight-ball four. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma then took India to the fifty-run mark in 7.1 overs. With the run flow choked, Abhishek attempting a slog shot and fell to Mitch Santner for 21-ball 27.

The big runs started to dry up and soon after Santner bowled Iyer for 11 off 7 before he got his third of the night with Axar (11 in nine balls) handing a catch to Daryl Mitchell. When Naman Dhir walked in to bat, India were precariously placed at 70/5 in 10.5 overs.

Dhir kept India's scoreboard ticking and upped the ante, taking on Santner and Bracewell for big runs. Dhir hit three sixes and a four before Santner ended his fightback (31 in 17 balls).

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma celebrate after scoring the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Just when it looked like it was all over, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy joined hands to clobber the Kiwis. A boundary and some smart doubles from Nitish in the next over brought 13 runs for India, with the world champions needing 54 in final four overs. The 18th over saw Tilak and Nitish go big against Duffy, with the former getting a couple of fours and Nitish launching him for a six over mid-off to start the over to tale 17 runs in the over.

Tilak continued to steer India towards a win, gathering three fours against Smith in the first four balls and ended the over with a six over deep extra over. With India needing 11 in the final over, Nitish took a single before Varma pierced through the gaps for a four, bringing down the deficit to six runs in four balls.

Tilak took a double, reaching his fifty in 25 balls, with six fours and a six. India needed four runs in three balls. After a wide from Duffy, Nitish took a double, closing the match with a ball left.