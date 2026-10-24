Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma with 100 T20I powerplay sixes

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first batter ever to smash 100 sixes in the powerplay phase of a T20I innings.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma in action during the 2nd T20 against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma is the first batter to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay phase of a T20I innings.

He achieved this feat during India's second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Abhishek's balls-per-six rate of 7.77 in the powerplay is the best in T20Is, significantly better than Rohit Sharma's 17.05.

He is only the third Indian batter to cross the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year, joining Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Abhishek scored 27 off 21 balls in the match where he broke the record, contributing to India's chase of 181.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma made history, overtaking legendary Rohit Sharma to become the first batter ever to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay phase of a T20I innings. Abhishek achieved this massive feat during his side's second T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch.

A New Powerplay King

Abhishek has now smashed 100 sixes in the powerplay in T20Is, with a balls-per-six rate of 7.77, the best in T20Is. Rohit smashed 98 powerplay sixes throughout his career, with a balls-per-six rate of 17.05. Former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is in third place, with 97 sixes in the powerplay phase and a balls-per-six rate of 16.58.

Abhishek's Stellar Year

In 36 T20Is this year, Abhishek has scored 1,012 runs in 36 matches and innings at an average of 28.91 and a strike rate of 199.60, with a century and eight fifties, including a best score of 108. Abhishek is only the third Indian batter after Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 runs in 2022) and Ishan Kishan (1,159 runs this year) to cross the 1,000-run mark in T20Is during a calendar year.

Performance in the Record-Breaking Match

In a chase of 181 on Saturday, Abhishek gave India a solid start, before perishing to Mitchell Santner in the ninth over for 27 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and a six, scoring at a strike rate of 128.57.