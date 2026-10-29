Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be dropped for next T20I, suggests R Ashwin

Legendary India spinner R Ashwin has delivered a "brutal reality-check" for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, suggesting he could be dropped from the T20I series against New Zealand following a disappointing comeback performance.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked just one wicket in the first three T20Is in the ongoing series in New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points R Ashwin suggests Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be dropped for the upcoming T20I matches against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken only one wicket at an economy rate of 11.58 in the series.

India has already sealed the T20I series, opening up opportunities for player rotation.

Ashwin speculates that a spinner or Mayank Yadav could replace Bhuvneshwar.

The effectiveness of spinners in the remaining smaller grounds is a concern, according to Ashwin.

Legendary India spinner R Ashwin reckons that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be dropped for the next match in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar, who returned to the Indian team after nearly four years on the sidelines, hasn't had a memorable comeback. The 36-year-old has managed to take just a single wicket, conceding at an economy rate of 11.58.

Ashwin's Assessment of Bhuvneshwar's Performance

With India having sealed the series in Wellington on Tuesday, Ashwin opined that the Indian team management could choose to rotate players for the final two games.

"The way Bhuvi has bowled, a spinner or Mayank (Yadav) might take his place, and I will not be surprised," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Challenges for Spinners in Upcoming Matches

"We can also rotate the way New Zealand are doing. But before you look to do that, we must keep in mind that the first two games were on a big ground where you could've used spinners. In the third T20I, even New Zealand's spinners were of no use. In the next two games, the grounds will be even smaller. So I am not sure if spinners can play there," he added. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are yet to play a single game in the ongoing series.