Tilak Varma Credits Coaches for Match-Winning Knock Against New Zealand

Vice-captain Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 51, said advice from coaches Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak helped him in the thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates with Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu, after winning the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, leading India to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I.

India chased down 181 with one ball to spare, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Varma credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak for their encouragement and belief in his ability to finish the game.

A crucial 69-run partnership off 30 balls between Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India recover from 70 for five.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner took four wickets for 21 runs, but India's middle order held firm.

India vice-captain Tilak Varma expressed pride after guiding India to a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday. Tilak, who struck an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls, revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had backed him before the match at Christchurch.

Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26 off 13) put on a 30-ball 69-run stand to help India chase down 181 with one ball to spare after they had slumped to 70 for five.

Coaching Staff's Belief

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates after guiding India to victory. Photograph: BCCI/X

Named Player of the Match, Tilak recalled the message from the Indian coaching staff before the match.

'I was just thinking about batting till the end. Before today's game, I spoke to Gautam sir and Sitanshu Kotak sir. They told me that the whole of India believes in me and that if I batted till the end, I could win the game for the team. 'That was what was on my mind. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible and finish it. I'm really proud of myself for doing what they believed I could do,' Tilak told official broadcaster Sony Sports after the win.

Crucial Partnerships

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner ripped through India's middle order, taking four wickets for 21 runs. But Tilak and Reddy kept their cool to take India home and take a 2-0 lead. 'I was telling Naman (Dhir) that we could stay till the end. The wicket was slower compared to the last game, so I told him we would have to push hard with our running between the wickets, especially when the spinners were bowling. That was our plan, and we did that well,' he said.

Dhir made 31 off 17 balls before falling to Santner in the 15th over.

'Unfortunately, Naman got out in Mitchell Santner's last over. Otherwise, I think we could have finished the game in the 18th over. Credit goes to Naman as well for the way he batted. After that, the Hyderabadi boys, Nitish Reddy and I, were at the crease, and I'm really happy that we could finish the game,' he added.