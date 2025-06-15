What India's intra-squad game is really about

‘Fast bowlers are told to bowl at least 15-20 overs for the Test match build up’

‘For spinners, the more they bowl the better for them’

IMAGE: All eyes on Rishabh Pant’s somersault, as Shubman Gill and Karun Nair take it in with a smile. Photograph: BCCI

With India’s Test series against England fast approaching, the team is using its only warm-up game — a four-day clash between India and India A in Beckenham — to shift gears from T20 mode to the grind of red-ball cricket.

Asked about the main objectives from the sole practice game ahead of the Test series, Kuldeep said, "Volume is very important for a bowler. We have played a lot of T20 cricket in the last four-five months.

"Fast bowlers are told to bowl at least 15-20 overs for the Test match build up. Same for spinners, the more they bowl the better for them.”

"I am excited about playing in overseas conditions. Mindset becomes important here. I have always had an attacking mindset. If there is a bit of help for spinners and the sun is shining, we can get into the game. I don't worry much about conditions at the same time," he said.

He has also been left impressed with the conduct of new captain Shubman Gill.

"Shubman knows how to lead. He has worked with a lot of captains, especially Rohit bhai, and learned from them. What I have seen so far is that he is very motivated. He is focussing on lifting the spirit of the team. He is ready for the job," he added.