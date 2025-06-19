Rishabh Pant set to overtake Dhoni

IMAGE: The fact that four of Rishabh Pant’s six Test centuries have come in SENA conditions speaks volumes about his adaptability in tough situations. Photograph: BCCI/X

After a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) outing as skipper and batter for the Lucknow Super Giants, India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant now has a chance to redeem himself — and even outdo his ex-skipper and icon MS Dhoni — by becoming the most successful wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Since his Test debut in 2018, several words have defined Pant's game, especially in overseas conditions: counter-attacking, bold, audacious, stubborn, risky, foolish, match-turning, and more. He can leave fans and opponents stunned one moment and fuming the next with a rash shot that lands in a fielder’s hands. But one thing is for sure: Pant in Test cricket is a blockbuster act, both for his unpredictability and his intelligent crisis management.

The fact that four of his six Test centuries have come in SENA conditions speaks volumes about his adaptability in tough situations. During his past tours to Australia and England, fans have seen him knock around a few deliveries for singles and doubles to assess the pitch before putting on his 'Spidey' suit to perform batting acrobatics like no other. Whether it's Pant falling on the ground while attempting a shot, the bat slipping from his hands mid-air, or him unleashing a one-handed six — you can never predict what’s coming next.

One more century during this England tour, starting Friday, will see him notch his fifth century in SENA conditions — the most by any Asian batter. So far, he has scored one century each in South Africa and Australia, and two in England.

Another hundred would also take his Test century tally to seven — the most by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, surpassing MS Dhoni’s six tons.

Currently, in SENA conditions, Pant has scored 1,681 runs in 26 Tests and 48 innings at an average of 37.35, with four centuries and five fifties. Just one more half-century will make him the leading run-scorer among Asian wicketkeepers in SENA conditions, overtaking Dhoni’s 1,731 runs in 32 Tests and 60 innings at an average of 31.47, with 13 half-centuries.

With 24-year-old Dhruv Jurel hot on his heels following consistent performances for India A, it's crucial that Pant delivers a strong series in England. While a player of Pant’s calibre won’t be dropped easily, he did have an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, scoring just 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28.33, with only one fifty.