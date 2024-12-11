News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ponting breaks silence on Siraj-Head feud

Ponting breaks silence on Siraj-Head feud

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2024 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I don't think there was any malice: Ricky Ponting weighs in on Head-Siraj incident in Adelaide

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Sereenshot of Travis Head upset with Mohammed Siraj's reaction.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the heated exchange between India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Travis Head during the Adelaide Test.

Ponting, speaking on the ICC Review, suggested that the incident was more a product of miscommunication than malice.  

 

Both players were fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, with Siraj penalised for aggressive language and Head for verbal abuse. However, Ponting believes that the initial intent wasn't to provoke, “Looking back at it now, I think it was accidental the way that whole thing played out. I don't think there was any malice meant at the start."

Ponting also acknowledged that India's pace attack, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is expected to display such intensity, "Rohit (Sharma) I'm sure would expect these fast bowlers to react like that. When they're under the pressure and they're getting hit and then they've just got a wicket you'd expect that they'd be up and about."

Despite the on-field tension, the two players eventually reconciled, with the incident quickly fading into the background as Australia secured a dominant victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Respect the game': Ex-Australia captain slams Siraj
'Respect the game': Ex-Australia captain slams Siraj
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
What really happened between Head and Siraj
What really happened between Head and Siraj
PIX: Schmeichel saves Celtic; Villaedge Leipzig
PIX: Schmeichel saves Celtic; Villaedge Leipzig
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Siraj fined for Adelaide Test altercation!
Siraj fined for Adelaide Test altercation!
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances