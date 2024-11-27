News
Home  » Cricket » Australia's selection dilemma as Marsh's fitness in doubt

Australia's selection dilemma as Marsh's fitness in doubt

Source: PTI
November 27, 2024 19:40 IST
Beau Webster

IMAGE: Beau Webster has been added to the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide. Photograph: Circket.com.au/X

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster is set to be drafted into the Australia squad for the second Test against India as a cover for Mitchell Marsh who battled with niggles in the series opener at Perth.

Fox Cricket reported that Webster has been added to the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide, beginning December 6.

 

“(Marsh) He has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said following the 295-run loss to India.

“He was a little sore towards the end of this Test match (Perth), so the next 10 days he has a chance to freshen up and try to get it right. We'll see how he goes.”

If Marsh doesn't recover in time for the second Test, Webster could be handed a debut.

The 30-year-old hails from Tasmania and has been one of the star performers in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years, collecting 1788 runs including five hundreds and nine fifties. He is also a right-arm pacer like Marsh.

He starred in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales earlier this week, striking a 61 and 49 besides taking five wickets.

“(Webster's) a special player at the moment,” Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk told reporters after the domestic game."

“Anytime I feel like we're in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something, or anytime we're in similar trouble with the bat then he's able to dig us out of it."

“He showed his class again this game with valuable runs, first and second innings, and then obviously to take the last two wickets."

Despite the heavy defeat, Australia are unlikely to make wholesale changes to their playing eleven and have retained the same squad for the Adelaide fixture.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
