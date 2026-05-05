Three-time world champions India remain unshaken at T20I peak

India continue to lead the ICC T20I rankings, solidifying their position as a dominant force in international T20 cricket, followed by England and Australia.

IMAGE: India won their record-extending third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title on March 8, 2026, by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India hold the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings, showcasing their dominance in T20 cricket.

England and Australia follow India in the rankings.

The ICC T20I rankings consider recent match performances to determine team positions.

Several teams experienced shifts in their rankings, reflecting their recent form and match outcomes.

Three-time World Cup winners India on Tuesday retained the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings followed by England and Australia at second and third respectively.

India had created history by becoming the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title and also win it for a record-extending third time in March, when they co-hosted the tournament with Sri Lanka.

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"The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2025 at 100 percent and those of the previous two years at 50 percent," the ICC said on its website.

"Sitting at 275 points, India see their lead over England (262 points) trimmed by merely one point, while Australia are placed closer to England at the third place with 258 points," it added.

While two-time winners England have 262 rating points, one-time champions Australia have 258 points.

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Top teams in the ICC T20I rankings

In all, there is no change in ranking for the top seven teams in the ICC T20I rankings with New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240) and the West Indies (233) remaining at the following spots.

Ranking changes for other teams

However, Sri Lanka (221) have lost six rating points and subsequently slipped to the ninth position while Bangladesh (225) have moved up one place to be at eighth. Afghanistan (220) are at 10th with a close margin of gap with Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are ranked 11th and 12th respectively.

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USA climb in the rankings

"Cricket's rising force in North America, the USA have leapfrogged two spots after gaining six points, and see themselves rise to the 13th place, overtaking Netherlands and Scotland who are at 14th and 15th ranks respectively," the ICC said.

"Namibia was unchanged at 16th place while Nepal (17th) and Oman (19th) jumped a spot each, overtaking UAE (18th) and Canada (20th) respectively."

Reduction in ranked teams

The ICC informed that the number of teams being ranked are down from 102 to 98.

"The number of teams in the rankings is down from 102 to 98 as Fiji, Gambia, Greece and Israel didn't make the cut as they did not play the requisite eight T20Is in the past three years," the ICC said.

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