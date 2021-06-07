News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India to tour Sri Lanka in July for white-ball series

India to tour Sri Lanka in July for white-ball series

Source: PTI
June 07, 2021 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time.

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the top contenders to lead the side for the series starting July 13

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is contender to lead the side for the series starting July 13. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced on Monday.

Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited overs tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side. A fully-fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option.

 

Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media.

"Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore with #JeetneKiZid," the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the games are yet to be announced.

It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time.

The Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championships final against New Zealand from June 18 while the England series begins on August 4.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2021 to resume on Sept 19; final on October 15
IPL 2021 to resume on Sept 19; final on October 15
Met Natasa's 'Water Babies'?
Met Natasa's 'Water Babies'?
India have a fantastic bowling attack: Williamson
India have a fantastic bowling attack: Williamson
Olympic contingent to receive 2nd jab after four weeks
Olympic contingent to receive 2nd jab after four weeks
BJP expels hooch tragedy accused; NSA to be invoked
BJP expels hooch tragedy accused; NSA to be invoked
Harbhajan apologises for Insta post on Bhindranwale
Harbhajan apologises for Insta post on Bhindranwale
'Not every guy has to have a six-pack in cricket'
'Not every guy has to have a six-pack in cricket'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Harbhajan apologises for Insta post on Bhindranwale

Harbhajan apologises for Insta post on Bhindranwale

'Not every guy has to have a six-pack in cricket'

'Not every guy has to have a six-pack in cricket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use