India to tour Australia for white-ball series in October-November

India to tour Australia for white-ball series in October-November

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: March 30, 2025 17:56 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India will be returning to Australia after the gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25 which set new attendance records Down Under. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team will tour Australia later this year for a multi-format limited overs series comprising three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

India will play white-ball matches between October 19 and November 8. While the 50-over matches will be day-and-night fixtures, the T20s will be night matches.

The 2025-26 season will be the first-ever to feature men's international matches in all eight Australian states and territories, with Canberra and Hobart both set to host India during the five-game T20 series.

That will come after the 2023 World Cup finalists face off in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium will then see T20 action along with the regular venues, the MCG and the Gabba.

India will be returning to Australia after the gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25

which set new attendance records Down Under.

 

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."

Schedule: India's tour of Australia 2025-26
October 19: First ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)
October 23: Second ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)
October 25: Third ODI, SCG, Sydney (D/N)
October 29: First T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)
October 31: Second T20I, MCG, Melbourne (N)
November 2: Third T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)
November 6: Fourth T20I, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)
November 8: Fifth T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (N).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
