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India To Clash Against Pakistan In Asia Cup Rising Stars On Nov 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian October 25, 2026 14:47 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between India A and Pakistan A on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament, set to ignite the pitches of Doha from November 19.

India and Pakistan fans

IMAGE: India A have been placed alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE in Group B in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-overs tournament in Doha. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Key Points

  • India A will play against Pakistan A on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament in Doha.
  • The tournament, running from November 19, includes A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, alongside Nepal, UAE, and Hong Kong.
  • India A is grouped with Pakistan A, Nepal, and UAE in Group B, starting their campaign against Nepal on November 20.
  • India has won the tournament only once in its seven editions since 2013, with Pakistan A being the defending champions.
 

India A will clash against Pakistan on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament, to be held in Doha from November 19.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will field their A teams in the tournament while Nepal, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong are likely to send their strongest sides.

Tournament Structure and Key Matches

India A have been placed alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE in Group B, while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong have been clubbed in Group A.

The Indians begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20. They then face Pakistan A (November 22) and UAE (November 24).

The top two teams from the two groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Historical Performance and Upcoming Encounters

India have won just once in the seven editions of the tournament which began as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2013.

India and Pakistan are also set to play against each other on November 8 in the Under-19 Asia Cup which will be played in Oman from November 5 to 14.

In the previous edition of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha in November last year, India A lost to Bangladesh A in the semi-finals in the Super Over. The Indian side featured some top stars from the IPL including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma and Priyansh Arya.

India A had also suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the group round match.

Pakistan A went on to win the title after beating Bangladesh A in the Super Over in the final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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