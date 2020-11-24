News
India to host England for full tour next year, says Ganguly

India to host England for full tour next year, says Ganguly

November 24, 2020 21:53 IST
'A lot of people are talking about the second COVID wave, we have to be careful.'

IMAGE: England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

India is confident of hosting England for a full tour next year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday.

 

Ganguly claimed it is easier to manage a bilateral series between two teams but said they will need to be careful with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic expected to hit the country in the next couple of months.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, it is easy to have bilaterals as there are just two teams. We have to keep assessing the situation, a lot of people are talking about the second COVID wave, we have to be careful," said Ganguly during a virtual press conference organised by Livinguard AG.

Although the schedule is yet to be confirmed, there are reports that the brand new stadium in Ahmedabad could host the day-night Test match.

The BCCI chief also stated that the Board is working hard to host the next edition of IPL in India. This year's IPL was moved to the United Arab Emirates amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"We are trying to have the next IPL in India, it's a tournament for India, I always tell people that they need to be here to see what IPL means to India."

Print this article
