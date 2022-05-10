India to host Australia for T20I series in September

IMAGE: The three-match series will serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October and November this year. Photograph:BCCI

India will gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup with a three-match series against Australia at home in September.

"Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September," said a report in foxsports.com.au.



The series will serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October and November this year.



Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.



India's next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.



The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1.



India will then feature in a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.