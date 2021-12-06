News
India to commence SA tour with Boxing Day Test

India to commence SA tour with Boxing Day Test

December 06, 2021 20:25 IST
South Africa confirm updated India itinerary. 

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship, while the ODIs will count towards the Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup.

IMAGE: The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship, while the ODIs will count towards the Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa and India will start their three-match Test series later this month on December 26 with a Boxing Day fixture in Pretoria, officials confirmed on Monday.

The second Test will be staged in Johannesburg from January 3-7, with the third in Cape Town from January 11-15 in a revised itinerary after India requested to arrive a week later than originally planned for the tour.

 

The teams will also contest a three-match One-Day International Series between January 19-23, with the first two games played in Paarl and the third in Cape Town.

A revised schedule, which has done away with four Twenty20 Internationals that had originally been pencilled in, was agreed over the weekend after India had expressed reservations about touring due to the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in South Africa.

Test series fixtures

December 26-30 First Test at Centurion Park, Pretoria

January 3-7 Second Test at The Wanderers, Johannesburg

January 11-15 Third Test at Newlands, Cape Town

ODI series fixtures

January 19 First ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

January 21 Second ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

January 23 Third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town

Source: REUTERS
