Home  » Cricket » India tipped to win T20 World Cup... but Dravid cautious

India tipped to win T20 World Cup... but Dravid cautious

January 28, 2026 12:47 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: As defending champions, India will aim to break the long-standing trend that no team has ever won back-to-back T20 World Cups. Photograph: BCCI

As India aim to defend their T20 World Cup title, former India coach Rahul Dravid says they start as favourites but knockout cricket leaves no room for error.

Dravid served as India's head coach for nearly three years, guiding the national team to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas under Rohit's captaincy, after which Gautam Gambhir took over the role.

'They clearly start as favourites'

Key Points

  • Dravid backs India as favourites but warns knockout games can turn on one bad day. 
  • Defending champions eye history, chasing a rare back-to-back T20 World Cup title. 
  • Despite red-hot form, Dravid stresses caution: “one bad day… can undo everything. 

Speaking at a book launch, Dravid referenced India’s heart-breaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which he was in charge of.

 

As defending champions, India will aim to break the long-standing trend that no team has ever won back-to-back T20 World Cups. With Suryakumar Yadav’s side in scintillating form in T20Is and unbeaten in series since lifting the trophy in Barbados, expectations are sky-high.

“They clearly start as favourites, and they will make it to the semi-finals, but as I have learned to my bitter disappointment, it’s about the better team on the day. Anybody can play a good knock and upset you,” Dravid said ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“Irrespective of how strong the Indian team is, one bad day in the office can undo everything,” he added.

