J&K pacer Auqib Nabi earns maiden India call-up; replaces Bumrah for Sri Lanka Tests

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi has picked 100-plus wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team after he was named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.



'Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England,' said BCCI in a media release on Monday.

Nabi's Impressive Showing In Domestic Cricket

Nabi will be the third Jammu and Kashmir player after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to picked for India.



Nabi forced his way into the Indian Test squad with a huge haul of 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

He was the chief architect of J&K's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph last season, with 60 wickets in 10 games including seven five-wicket hauls.

The 29-year-old claimed six wickets in two four-day matches for India A against Sri Lanka A in Galle last month.



'The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team. Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches,' BCCI stated.



The two-Test series in Sri Lanka begins in Galle from August 15.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), K L Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.