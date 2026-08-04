Sai Sudharsan Misses India's Departure To Sri Lanka, Recovery Underway at CoE

Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan's toe injury has kept him from joining the Indian team in Sri Lanka for their crucial two-Test series, while he recovers at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

IMAGE: Indian captain Shubman Gill (centre), Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kl Rahul on arrival in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, ahead of the Test series, starting August 15. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan is absent from the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka Test series due to a toe injury.

Sudharsan is currently recovering and training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

His availability for the Test series will be assessed over the next few days.

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Colombo for the two-Test series.

Medical staff are keen to ensure full fitness before his return to international cricket to prevent re-injury.

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill on Tuesday landed in Colombo for two Tests against Sri Lanka sans top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan is continuing his recovery process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) here under the watchful eyes of medical staff.

Sudharsan's Recovery And Tour Schedule

IMAGE: Indian cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

The Indian team is scheduled to play a three-day warm-up game from August 7 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo before moving to Galle for the first Test from August 15.

"Sudharsan is training at the CoE and batting at nets over an hour, while recovering from toe injury. His assessment will continue to take place over the next three-four days before taking a final call (on his availability)," a source privy to the development told PTI.

Sudharshan suffered the niggle during the recent India A tour to Sri Lanka.

"It needs to be ensured that he regains full fitness before returning to international cricket. We can't have another situation where (Harshit) Rana broke down again soon after his return to top-flight cricket," the source said. The second Test is at Colombo from August 23, and the medical staff hopes that the left-hander can join the team as he has started batting at nets at the CoE.