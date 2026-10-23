Kumar Kushagra called up to India T20I squad as Ishan Kishan's cover

Kumar Kushagra has been called up to the Indian T20I squad as cover for the injured Ishan Kishan, who is sidelined for the second match against New Zealand due to a right adductor strain.

IMAGE: Kumar Kushagra, currently with the India A squad in Christchurch, will join the main squad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kumar Kushagra/X

Key Points Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was on Friday added to the Indian squad.

Kushagra will serve as cover for Ishan Kishan in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan is ruled out of Saturday's second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the first match.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was on Friday added to the Indian squad for the second T20I against New Zealand as a cover for the injured Ishan Kishan.

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Kushagra Joins Squad Amidst Injury Concerns

Kishan, who had sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener in Christchurch, has been ruled out of the second game of the five-match series.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday," the BCCI said.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I. Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan's progress," the board added.

Kushagra was a part of the India A squad which will take on New Zealand A in their three-match unofficial Test series starting on Saturday in Lincoln.