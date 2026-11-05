India-Sri Lanka ODI moved out of Delhi... Here's why

The highly anticipated ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka on December 13, 2026, has been relocated from Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla to Visakhapatnam due to weather concerns, pollution, and stadium renovations.

IMAGE: The India-Sri Lanka ODI series opener has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Andhra Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points The ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka on December 13 was on Thursday shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam.

The venue change was requested by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) due to potential weather disruption and renovation work at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

High air pollution in the national capital was also cited as a reason for moving the game.

The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.

Sri Lanka's tour of India will include three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 13.

The ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka on December 13 was on Thursday shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam due to "potential weather disruption" and renovation work at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Why The Venue Was Changed

The air pollution in the national capital is usually on the higher side and with the outfield being relaid at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi and District Cricket Association had requested the BCCI to move the game elsewhere.

"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium.

"The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026," said the BCCI in a release.

Sri Lanka will tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 13.