HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India, Sri Lanka land for Women's World Cup opener

India, Sri Lanka land for Women's World Cup opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 21:51 IST

x

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side landed in the evening after completing their warm-up games in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India and Sri Lanka, the two co-hosts of the Women's ODI World Cup, arrived here on Sunday ahead of the tournament opener scheduled at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side landed in the evening after completing their warm-up games in Bengaluru.

India slipped to a 153-run defeat against five-time champions England before winning against New Zealand by four wickets in the final warm-up match on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, made the touch down here in the afternoon.

The Sri Lankan team will have their training session on Monday afternoon, followed by India's nets in the evening.

Playing in her third Women's World Cup, Athapaththu carries the hopes of her side, having narrowly missed the qualification in the last edition.

The first Sri Lankan woman to score a century in international cricket, Athapaththu is best remembered for her unbeaten 178 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

Since taking over as full-time captain in 2018, she has led the islanders in the last four ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

This will be a big test for the Lankans, with 11 of their 15 players set to make their World Cup debut.

Their build-up, however, was not ideal as the first warm-up against Pakistan on September 25 was washed out, and they lost the second match to Bangladesh by just one run in a thriller on Saturday.

The tournament brings together the top eight teams in women's cricket -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

A total of 28 league matches will be played in a round-robin format across five venues -- one in Colombo, four in India -- from September 30 to November 2.

The ACA Stadium will host four matches including three non-India matches.

Colombo will host five league matches, including the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Toss drama! Two presenters used for the first time ever
Toss drama! Two presenters used for the first time ever
The Last Time Hardik Missed the Final...
The Last Time Hardik Missed the Final...
Why BCCI officials will miss Asia Cup final...
Why BCCI officials will miss Asia Cup final...
Superfans And Cricketers' Secret Passions
Superfans And Cricketers' Secret Passions
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 2

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 3

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

VIDEOS

Heart-wrenching scenes at Karur as body remains of killed in stampede handed over to their family4:04

Heart-wrenching scenes at Karur as body remains of killed...

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur stampede victims2:52

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur...

'Horrific accident': CM Stalin breaks silence after Karur Stampede at TVK rally7:32

'Horrific accident': CM Stalin breaks silence after Karur...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV