SA trounce India in Harmanpreet's 100th T20I

October 04, 2019 23:04 IST

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the sixth T20I against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

South Africa trounced India by 105 runs in the sixth and final women's T20 International in Surat on Friday.

Despite the defeat, India cliched the six-match series 3-1, with two games being washed out due to rain.

Electing to bat first, South Africa scored a challenging 175 for three, riding on the batting heroics of openers Lizelle Lee (84 off 47 balls, 15x4s, 1x6) and Sune Luus (62 off 56 balls, 7x4s).

The duo put on a sizzling 144-run stand for the opening wicket that came off 95 balls to set the tone for the challenging score.

None of the Indian bowlers were able to trouble the South African batters. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1/5), Arundhati Reddy (1/28) and Poonam Yadav (1/34) shared three wickets among them.

There was little to celebrate for Harmanpreet, who became the first Indian woman cricketer to play 100 T20 International matches on Friday. She is now among 10 players in the world to achieve the feat.

Harmanpreet, who made her debut against England in Taunton in June 2009, attained the milestone before Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who have played 98 T20Is.

Chasing 176 for victory, India never got going as South Africa produced a lethal bowling effort to reduce the hosts to 13 for six after 6.2 overs.

Veda Krishnamurthy (26) and Reddy (22) showed some fight, stitching 49 runs for the seventh wicket but once the duo departed, it was all over for India as they were bowled out for 70 in 17.3 overs.

Nadine de Klerk (3/18) was the most successful South Africa bowler. She was ably supported by Nondumiso Shangase (2/0), Shabnim Ismail (2/11) and Anne Bosch (2/13).

The focus will now shift to the three-match ODI series between the two sides, with the first game scheduled to be held in Vadodara on October 9.