India slip below Pakistan in WTC rankings after loss to SA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 26, 2025 16:42 IST

India have played nine Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning four, losing four, and drawing one game. 

Sundar

IMAGE: The 408-run win in the second Test in Guwahati is South Africa's biggest victory margin over India in Tests. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

The 408-run loss in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday marked India's heaviest defeat in terms of runs in the traditional five-day format.

The loss means the team, which had drawn the series against England earlier this year, slipped below Pakistan and are now at the fifth place with their PCT (percentage) dropping to 48.15.

 

India have played nine Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning four, losing four, and drawing one game. They will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series August next year followed by a rubber against New Zealand in October-November.

On the other hand, South Africa's first Test series victory in India in 25 years has strengthened the Proteas' position in the standings.

The defending WTC champions currently occupy the second position, right behind leaders Australia, with 36 points from their four Tests. Their PCT improved from 66.67 to 75.

Inaugural edition champions New Zealand are yet to played a single series in the ongoing cycle while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played one each.

The top two teams qualify for the final in 2027.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
