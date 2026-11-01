India script last-ball thriller to beat Bangladesh in HK Sixes

India concluded their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 journey with a dramatic five-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Bowl Division playoff, showcasing strong batting performances from Shashank Singh and Rahul Tripathi.

IMAGE: India celebrate their thrilling victory over Bangladesh at the Hong Kong Sixes. Photograph: Hong Kong Sixes/X

Key Points India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Bowl Division playoff.

India successfully chased a target of 117 runs on the final ball of the match.

Shashank Singh scored a blistering 50 off 15 deliveries, while Rahul Tripathi contributed 32 runs.

Captain Krunal Pandya took three wickets to restrict Bangladesh's scoring momentum.

The win provided a positive end to India's campaign after their earlier semi-final defeat to England.

India signed off their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign on a winning note, registering a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Bowl Division playoff after chasing down a target of 117 on the final ball of the match in Hong Kong.

India's Performance Against Bangladesh

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh made a flying start, smashing 24 runs in the opening over. However, skipper Krunal Pandya struck thrice in his two-over spell, dismissing Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Md Rizwan to check the opposition's momentum.

Bangladesh captain Abu Hider kept the Indian bowlers at bay with a sensational unbeaten 62 off just 18 deliveries, including three fours and eight sixes, powering his side to 116 in six overs.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, produced a breathtaking run chase against Australia to secure a four-wicket victory and lift their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title.

Chasing the target, India got off to a blazing start through Shashank Singh and Rahul Tripathi, who stitched together a 69-run opening stand. Tripathi contributed 32 off 12 balls, while Shashank continued his impressive form with a blistering 50 off just 15 deliveries, including a boundary and seven sixes.

With 23 runs required in the final over, Rahul Tewatia and Nitish Rana held their nerve under pressure to take India across the finish line on the final ball, completing a memorable victory.

The win provided a positive end to India's campaign after their earlier defeat to England in the Bowl Division semi-final, where they had fallen short by three runs.