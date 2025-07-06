India retain top spot in ODI rankings; Windies slip

Two-time winners West Indies dropped to 10th spot and are currently outside the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final to win the ICC Men's Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India retained their top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings, extending their dominance in the white-ball format, according to the latest ICC annual men’s ranking update issued on Sunday.

India, the current ICC Champions Trophy holders and 2023 World Cup finalists, have 124 rating points followed by Australia and New Zealand, who have 109 points each.

Meanwhile, two-time champions World Cup champions West Indies slipped out of the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, risking another absence from the marquee tournament.

The latest rankings update came following Bangladesh's victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, where they managed to defend 248 runs at Colombo, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from Taijul Islam, to level the three-match series 1-1.

This win took Bangladesh a notch higher to number nine, while Sri Lanka dropped to fifth spot.

Pakistan are holding the fourth spot.

The West Indies have now dropped to 10th spot and sit outside the automatic qualification spots for the marquee event, which will have 14 teams in the fray, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, who will automatically qualify as hosts.

While the third host, Namibia, will not get the same privilege as they are not a full-time ICC member.

The top-eight teams (excluding the hosts), will qualify on basis of their ODI Rankings on March 31, 2027. The remaining four spots will be determined by a qualifier tournament consisting of 10 teams.

West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 edition - their first absence from the World Cup since its inception in 1975 - could improve their rankings before the cutoff date for automatic qualification.