HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India retain top spot in ODI rankings; Windies slip

India retain top spot in ODI rankings; Windies slip

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 18:38 IST

x

Two-time winners West Indies dropped to 10th spot and are currently outside the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India champions trophy

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final to win the ICC Men's Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India retained their top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings, extending their dominance in the white-ball format, according to the latest ICC annual men’s ranking update issued on Sunday.

India, the current ICC Champions Trophy holders and 2023 World Cup finalists, have 124 rating points followed by Australia and New Zealand, who have 109 points each.

Meanwhile, two-time champions World Cup champions West Indies slipped out of the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, risking another absence from the marquee tournament.

The latest rankings update came following Bangladesh's victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, where they managed to defend 248 runs at Colombo, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from Taijul Islam, to level the three-match series 1-1.

This win took Bangladesh a notch higher to number nine, while Sri Lanka dropped to fifth spot.

Pakistan are holding the fourth spot. 

The West Indies have now dropped to 10th spot and sit outside the automatic qualification spots for the marquee event, which will have 14 teams in the fray, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, who will automatically qualify as hosts.

While the third host, Namibia, will not get the same privilege as they are not a full-time ICC member.

 

The top-eight teams (excluding the hosts), will qualify on basis of their ODI Rankings on March 31, 2027. The remaining four spots will be determined by a qualifier tournament consisting of 10 teams.

West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 edition - their first absence from the World Cup since its inception in 1975 - could improve their rankings before the cutoff date for automatic qualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'
'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'
Gill's Vest Sparks Storm: Violation of BCCI Deal?
Gill's Vest Sparks Storm: Violation of BCCI Deal?
'He's just getting started': Gill's childhood coach
'He's just getting started': Gill's childhood coach
India women get rousing reception in UK
India women get rousing reception in UK
Inspired by Gill, Suryavanshi targets 200 next
Inspired by Gill, Suryavanshi targets 200 next

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

webstory image 3

Where In The World Is Data The Cheapest? India?

VIDEOS

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena1:09

'Remove me from Maharashtra', Nirahua dares MNS-Shiv Sena

Brazil visit: PM Modi welcomed with Op Sindoor-themed cultural performance in Rio1:42

Brazil visit: PM Modi welcomed with Op Sindoor-themed...

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD