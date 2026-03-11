India receive Rs 25 Cr as prize money for T20 World Cup triumph

Key Points
- Winners India received $2,639,423 as the biggest share of the ICC T20 World Cup prize money.
- The ICC distributed a record $11.25 million in prize money, reflecting a significant increase in tournament rewards.
- Runners-up New Zealand and semifinalists South Africa and England also received substantial amounts.
- The ICC's prize money distribution aims to boost financial incentives for players and support the global growth of cricket.
Champions India received $2,639,423 (approximately Rs 25 crore), the biggest share from the prize money pool after winning the men's T20 World Cup at home.
The ICC on Wednesday announced the distribution of a record $11.25 million players' prize fund following the tournament's conclusion.
India beat New Zealand by a comprehensive 96-run margin to lift their second successive trophy.
Runners-up New Zealand earned $1,422,692 (Rs 13 crore approximately), while semifinalists South Africa and England received $1,005,577 (approximately Rs 9.24 crore) and $974,423 (Rs 8.96 crore) respectively.
The sum allocated to the other Super 8 finishers are as follows: West Indies ($538,269), Pakistan ($522,692), Zimbabwe ($491,538) Sri Lanka ($ 475,962).
The total purse reflects the significant increase in ICC tournament prize money introduced in 2024, aimed at boosting financial rewards for players and supporting the global growth of cricket.
Twenty teams, $11.25 million
India: $2,639,423
New Zealand: $1,422,692
South Africa: $1,005,577
England: $974,423
West Indies: $538,269
Pakistan: $522,692
Zimbabwe: $491,538
Sri Lanka: $475,962
Afghanistan: $309,808
Australia: $309,808
USA: $309,808
Scotland: $278,654
Ireland: $271,731
Italy: $256,154
Netherlands: $256,154
UAE: $256,154
Nepal: $256,154
Canada: $225,000
Namibia: $225,000
Oman: $225,000