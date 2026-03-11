India receive Rs 25 Cr as prize money for T20 World Cup triumph

IMAGE: Team India players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Winners India received $2,639,423 as the biggest share of the ICC T20 World Cup prize money.

The ICC distributed a record $11.25 million in prize money, reflecting a significant increase in tournament rewards.

Runners-up New Zealand and semifinalists South Africa and England also received substantial amounts.

The ICC's prize money distribution aims to boost financial incentives for players and support the global growth of cricket.

Champions India received $2,639,423 (approximately Rs 25 crore), the biggest share from the prize money pool after winning the men's T20 World Cup at home.

The ICC on Wednesday announced the distribution of a record $11.25 million players' prize fund following the tournament's conclusion.

India beat New Zealand by a comprehensive 96-run margin to lift their second successive trophy.

Runners-up New Zealand earned $1,422,692 (Rs 13 crore approximately), while semifinalists South Africa and England received $1,005,577 (approximately Rs 9.24 crore) and $974,423 (Rs 8.96 crore) respectively.

The sum allocated to the other Super 8 finishers are as follows: West Indies ($538,269), Pakistan ($522,692), Zimbabwe ($491,538) Sri Lanka ($ 475,962).

The total purse reflects the significant increase in ICC tournament prize money introduced in 2024, aimed at boosting financial rewards for players and supporting the global growth of cricket.

Twenty teams, $11.25 million

India: $2,639,423

New Zealand: $1,422,692

South Africa: $1,005,577

England: $974,423

West Indies: $538,269

Pakistan: $522,692

Zimbabwe: $491,538

Sri Lanka: $475,962

Afghanistan: $309,808

Australia: $309,808

USA: $309,808

Scotland: $278,654

Ireland: $271,731

Italy: $256,154

Netherlands: $256,154

UAE: $256,154

Nepal: $256,154

Canada: $225,000

Namibia: $225,000

Oman: $225,000