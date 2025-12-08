India penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI vs SA

IMAGE: The Indian team was found two overs short of the target in terms of the over rate in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Photograph: BCCI

India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on December 3, 2025.



'Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,' the ICC said in a media release.



Put into bat, India amassed a huge 358/5 in their 50 overs courtesy of centuries from Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105). However, a spirited South Africa showed great resolve with the bat to chase down the total with four balls to spare as Matthew Breetzke hit 68 and Dewald Brevis striking a quickfire 54 from 34

balls to win by four wickets.The Indian bowlers struggled with heavy dew in the evening as the ball was also changed a few times.'In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,' ICC added.

'Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.'



On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal leveled the charge.