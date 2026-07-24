India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka get direct entry into Asian Games 2026 cricket knockouts

The Indian men's cricket team, alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, has secured a coveted direct entry into the knockout stage of the 2026 Asian Games, setting the stage for an exciting T20 tournament in Nagoya, Japan.

IMAGE: Indian men's cricket team. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have secured direct qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket tournament.

The men's competition will feature 10 teams, while the women's event will see eight sides, with all matches played in Nagoya, Japan, in the T20 format.

The women's tournament will commence with quarter-final fixtures from September 17-22, followed by the men's edition from September 24 to October 1.

Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, and Oman will compete in preliminary rounds for the remaining spots in the men's knockout stage.

India previously won gold medals in both men's and women's cricket at the 2023 Asian Games, with the men's final decided by seeding due to rain.

The Indian men's cricket team has secured direct entry into the knockout stage of the 2026 Asian Games. Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also sealed direct qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 Asian Games. While Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal and Oman will compete in the preliminary round for the remaining spots.

Tournament Structure and Schedule

The draws and groups for both the men's and women's cricket tournaments were announced on Thursday. The men's competition will feature 10 teams, while the women's event will see eight sides battle for the title, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The women's tournament will start with the quarter-final fixtures: India vs Japan, Bangladesh vs China, Sri Lanka vs Malaysia and Pakistan vs Thailand. The competition will run from September 17 to 22. The men's edition - from September 24 to October 1 - will have Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal in Group A and Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman in Group B in the opening round.

Road to the Knockouts

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where they will join the four teams that have already secured direct qualification. All matches will be played in Nagoya, Japan, and in the T20 format.

India's Past Performance

India had clinched gold medals in both the men's and women's cricket events at the 2023 Asian Games. The men's final was abandoned due to rain after Afghanistan managed to play 18.2 overs, with India awarded the gold medal as the higher-seeded team. In the women's competition, India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to secure the top honour.