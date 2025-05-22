HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India-Pak conflict: Big setback for Pakistan Super League

India-Pak conflict: Big setback for Pakistan Super League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 22, 2025 22:13 IST

IMAGE: The PSL franchises have also faced issues replacing overseas players, some of whom opted to leave for the IPL, including Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis among others. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/X

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be conducted without Hawkeye and DRS technologies as most of the technicians who handle that aspect are from India and are not expected to return back following the recent conflict between the two nations.

The PSL was postponed indefinitely after India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The PCB tried to organise the remainder of the PSL in UAE but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) declined the proposal.  

The PCB continues to face challenges in completing the 10th edition of PSL following

its resumption after the conflict with India.

According to a reliable source close to a franchise, the team which manages and runs the Hawkeye and DRS technology has not returned to Pakistan for the remainder of the event.

"Which means that the last few remaining matches of the PSL will now be completed without any DRS which is a big blow to the board and teams," the source said.

The source said that there would be no DRS available as the broadcaster comprised mainly of Indian nationals.

 

He said that after the league was suspended due to the conflict, the Indian nationals working for the broadcaster had left for home and had not returned because of the tense situation.

The franchises have also faced issues replacing overseas players, some of whom opted to leave for the IPL, including Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis among others.

On Thursday, the Islamabad United side, which has to play in the eliminator 2 on Friday, suffered a big blow as their opener England's Alex Hales also flew back home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'
'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'
He's 14. Smashed IPL 100. Now in India U-19 for England
He's 14. Smashed IPL 100. Now in India U-19 for England
Nita Ambani Ensures COVID Safety First
Nita Ambani Ensures COVID Safety First
Can Owaisi, Panda Convince The Saudis?
Can Owaisi, Panda Convince The Saudis?
Why Dal Lake Is Draped In Tricolour
Why Dal Lake Is Draped In Tricolour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 3

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

VIDEOS

Security tightened at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apt following trespassing incidents1:00

Security tightened at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apt following...

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train2:58

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts sindoor like a queen2:35

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD