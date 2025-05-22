India-Pak conflict: Big setback for Pakistan Super League

IMAGE: The PSL franchises have also faced issues replacing overseas players, some of whom opted to leave for the IPL, including Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis among others. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/X

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be conducted without Hawkeye and DRS technologies as most of the technicians who handle that aspect are from India and are not expected to return back following the recent conflict between the two nations.



The PSL was postponed indefinitely after India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.



The PCB tried to organise the remainder of the PSL in UAE but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) declined the proposal.



The PCB continues to face challenges in completing the 10th edition of PSL following

its resumption after the conflict with India.According to a reliable source close to a franchise, the team which manages and runs the Hawkeye and DRS technology has not returned to Pakistan for the remainder of the event."Which means that the last few remaining matches of the PSL will now be completed without any DRS which is a big blow to the board and teams," the source said.The source said that there would be no DRS available as the broadcaster comprised mainly of Indian nationals.

He said that after the league was suspended due to the conflict, the Indian nationals working for the broadcaster had left for home and had not returned because of the tense situation.



The franchises have also faced issues replacing overseas players, some of whom opted to leave for the IPL, including Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis among others.



On Thursday, the Islamabad United side, which has to play in the eliminator 2 on Friday, suffered a big blow as their opener England's Alex Hales also flew back home.