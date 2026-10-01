Prasidh Krishna out of final West Indies ODI with niggle

India's fast bowling attack faces a setback as pacer Prasidh Krishna is officially ruled out of the third and final One Day International against West Indies due to a niggle sustained during the second match.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna bowled only five overs after suffering a niggle during the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against West Indies due to a niggle sustained in the second match.

The injury occurred during the second ODI in Guwahati, where Krishna bowled only five overs.

India has already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prasidh Krishna is not part of the squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The pacer underwent monitoring and scans to assess the extent of his injury.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI of the West Indies series after sustaining a niggle during the second match in Guwahati, according to a BCCI source. India will play the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Injury Details and Series Impact

Prasidh is not part of the squad for the T20I series beginning in Lucknow on October 6. Prasidh suffered a niggle and could bowl only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 as the West Indies posted a record 405/7. India chased down the target in 43.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Confirmation and Further Assessment

Prasidh's injury was confirmed by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after the second ODI, with the pacer undergoing monitoring and scans to assess the extent of the niggle. Kotak said Prasidh was being monitored and was expected to undergo further assessment/scans on Thursday and a BCCI source confirmed that he has been ruled out for the final one dayer.