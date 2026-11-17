Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded by the ICC and received a demerit point for an aggressive send-off to New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during a recent ODI, marking his second code of conduct breach in two years.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar gives Tim Seifert a send-off during the 4th ODI on November 13, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India pacer Gurnoor Brar received a reprimand and one demerit point from the ICC for an aggressive send-off to New Zealand's Tim Seifert.

The incident occurred after Seifert's dismissal in the fourth ODI, with Brar's celebration deemed demeaning and potentially provocative.

Brar breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits actions that disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter.

This is Brar's second offence in a 24-month period, accumulating his total demerit points to two.

Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction without the need for a formal hearing.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar was on Tuesday reprimanded by the ICC and handed one demerit point for giving an "aggressive" send off to New Zealand opener Tim Seifert in the fourth ODI last week.

The ICC said Brar celebrated Seifert's dismissal in "an aggressive manner" which could have been perceived as demeaning to the opposition batter during the game at Mount Maunganui.

Code of Conduct Breach

"Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the ICC said.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his accumulated total to two demerit points."

Details of the Incident

The global governing body said Brar's action could potentially have provoked an equally aggressive reaction.

"The incident occurred after the dismissal of Tim Seifert at the end of the 12th over. Brar celebrated in an aggressive manner which could have been interpreted as demeaning to the batter, potentially provoking an equally aggressive reaction," the ICC said.

After having Seifert caught behind by Ishan Kishan, Brar got in front of the batter while giving a sendoff and also exchanged some words.

"Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.

Any breach of the Level 1 of the Code of Conduct carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, or a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.