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India Pacer Akash Deep Ties The Knot With Akshita Raj

By REDIFF CRICKET June 25, 2026 11:27 IST 1 Minute Read
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Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep married Akshita Raj in Varanasi on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akash Deep/Instagram

Key Points

  • Akash Deep married Akshita, who hails from Manikpur Village in Bihar's Rohtas district..
  • The wedding ceremony was held at the Taj Ganges in Varanasi.
  • Akash Deep missed the entire IPL 2026 with injury with a back injury.

India pace bowler Akash Deep

kicked off a beautiful new innings in his life as he tied the knot with Akshita Raj in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Akash Deep, who has played 10 Tests for India since making his debut in February 2024, married Akshita, who hails from Manikpur Village in Bihar's Rohtas district.

'Ready to play the longest and most beautiful innings together. As we begin this new chapter, I know that with you as my partner, every day will feel like a win,' said the Bengal pace on Instagram.

Akash Deep, who missed IPL 2026 with injury with a back injury, is now focussed on making a comeback to the Indian team later this year.

 

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