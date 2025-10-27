India opener Pratika Rawal out of semis?

IMAGE: Indian support staff helped Pratika Rawal go off the field after she twisted her angle while fielding against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India opener Pratika Rawal has been reportedly ruled out of the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup.

According to reports, she is ruled out with a fractured ankle.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update on India opener Rawal, who lit up Navi Mumbai with a stunning century in the previous game against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding during the first innings of India's last group-stage match against Bangladesh.

In a statement, the BCCI said that the medical team is closely monitoring her progress as the 'Women in Blue' gear up for their crucial semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.

"Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress."

The injury has raised concerns in the Indian camp, with Rawal having been one of the team's most consistent performers in the tournament. She is in the second spot with 308 runs in the leading run getters list; the top spot is occupied by her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana.

The BCCI has not yet confirmed her participation in the semi-final.