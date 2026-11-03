400 Sixes, 21000 International Runs: Rohit Eyes Big Records In NZ ODIs

Rohit Sharma is poised to achieve multiple significant milestones, including 21,000 international runs and becoming the first opener with 5,000 runs in SENA conditions, during the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter in ODIs with 381 sixes, needing another 19 more maximums to reach the 400-sixes mark in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rohit Sharma needs 348 runs to complete 21,000 international runs across all formats.

A century in New Zealand would make Rohit the fourth Indian batter to score ODI hundreds in all SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).

He is 36 runs away from becoming the first Indian opener to achieve 5,000 international runs in SENA countries.

Rohit needs 183 more runs to reach 15,000 international runs in winning causes, joining an elite club.

Rohit Sharma has quite a few milestones and records in his sights during the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Auckland on Wednesday.

The former India captain was in red-hot form during the home ODI series against the West Indies last month, with scores of 32, 101 and 92 in the three-match series -- totalling 225 runs, averaging 75 at a strike rate of 115.38.

He will be looking to improve his ODI record in New Zealand, where he has scored 437 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 36.41, with four fifties.

A century in New Zealand would help Rohit join a select group of Indian batters to have hit ODI hundreds in all SENA nations -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Chasing 21,000 International Runs

Rohit needs 348 runs to complete 21,000 international runs. In 517 matches, he has amassed 20,652 runs at an average of 42.66, with 52 centuries and 113 fifties, including a best score of 264.

Rohit needs just one century in New Zealand to join Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan as Indian players with centuries in ODIs across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations.

First Opener to 5,000 Runs in SENA Conditions

He stands on the verge of more overseas history, needing another 36 runs to become the first Indian opener to tally 5,000 international runs in SENA countries.

In 114 matches in SENA countries, he has made 4,964 runs at an average of 44.32, with 17 centuries and 23 fifties -- including a best score of 171 not out.

15,000 International Runs in Winning Causes

Rohit has played a big part in India's victories in ODIs in the last decade. 14,817 of his runs have come in wins across 327 international matches and 340 innings at an average of 51.62, with 42 centuries and 79 fifties.

183 more runs in victories in New Zealand will make him the fourth player to reach 15,000 international runs in winning causes. Ricky Ponting (20,140 runs in 377 matches with 55 centuries), Virat Kohli (18,589 runs in 338 matches with 60 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (17,113 runs in 307 matches with 53 centuries) are already a part of this club.

Approaching 400 ODI Sixes

Rohit is the leading six-hitter in ODIs with 381 sixes, needing another 19 more maximums to reach the 400-sixes mark in ODIs. And seven more beyond that, will help complete the 700-sixes mark in international cricket.

He has been one of India's most consistent batters in the past few series. He is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 fifties, and a best score of 264.

Rohit has maintained a rich run of form in ODIs this year, with 604 runs across 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 138.