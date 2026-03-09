India not a dominant force in white-ball cricket: Gambhir

'Because in white-ball cricket, we've lost two out of the last three series in the one-day format. If it was an era, we wouldn't have lost two series.'

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Suryakumar Yadav pose with the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Mufaddal Vohra/X

The Indian T20I team is Gautam Gambhir's baby and it made quite a statement by becoming the first to defend the World Cup trophy.

Does it mean that India is in its era of dominance in white-ball cricket?

'When you're playing for your country, you want to win each and every game'.



Not quite, according to the straight-talking head coach as he dropped elaborate hints that the 50-over side, which is the only national team that features senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, hasn't got the results to call it the age of white-ball domination by the country.

With three ICC trophies in three successive years (2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup), it was inevitable that the question would come up whether India's white-ball domination was comparable to that of Australia between 1999 and 2007 (they won three successive ODI World Cups).

Gambhir came up with a rather loaded response.

"See, I won't talk about white-ball cricket, because in white-ball cricket, we've lost two out of the last three series in the one-day format. If it was an era, we wouldn't have lost two series," said Gambhir with a wry smile.

'I don't believe in these eras'

He didn't take names but it wasn't particularly hard to guess who all played in the series defeats to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home) last year.

While he agreed that the Indian team's record in recent ICC tournaments has been good, but to him "eras" don't matter.

"I don't believe in these eras. You have to turn up every day, whichever match you're playing. When you're playing for your country, you want to win each and every game.

"So, there's no if and buts about this -- it's not that this is a bilateral, or an ICC trophy, or the World Cup. So, I can't differentiate between bilateral and ICC -- because it's the same. Everything exactly remains the same," he asserted after the 96-run win over New Zealand in the final Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For him wearing the India jersey carries responsibility and no one can take that for granted.

'We can never take anything for granted'

"I think, the people in the dressing room are very privileged who get the opportunity to represent their country. There are thousands of people who want to be in my position. There are millions of kids who want to come in the position of Surya (India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav) and the players in the dressing room," he said.

"So, we can never take anything for granted. And when you wear this jersey, you can never afford to take anything for granted."