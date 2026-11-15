Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas fail again as India fold for 209

India were dismissed for just 209 runs after another batting collapse in the crucial series-deciding fifth ODI against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Michael Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel during the fifth One-Day International against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

SCORECARD: New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI Key Points India were bundled out for 209 in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI on Sunday, marking their second successive batting meltdown.

New Zealand's bowlers maintained exemplary lines, with Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner taking crucial wickets.

Top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early, leaving India reeling at 34 for 3.

Contributions from Axar Patel (46), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) provided brief recoveries but failed to build substantial partnerships.

Despite late contributions from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj, India's total of 209 is considered inadequate on a largely smooth wicket.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate after Blair Tickner dismisses Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

India suffered their second successive batting meltdown and were bundled out by New Zealand for a vastly inadequate 209 in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The visitors enjoy a 2-1 lead in the series, but New Zealand look set to level that scoreline after their bowlers maintained exemplary lines to trouble the batters.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was expected to put up an improved show after being bowled out for 89 in the fourth ODI at the venue a couple of days back, but it did not happen.

A fruitful opening stand was a non-negotiable for it to, but Matthew Fisher dashed those hopes, getting rid of Rohit Sharma early.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit's lean run in this series continued as his half-hearted chip off Fisher ended up in the hands of Dean Foxcroft, at short mid-wicket.

Virat Kohli too departed soon. He was tad unlucky to see his cut off a wide delivery from Fisher getting nabbed by diving stumper Tim Seifert.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too did not last long. He tried to drive Jacob Duffy, but the ball seamed back to take an inner edge en route to Seifert's big gloves.

India slipped to 34 for 3 and it could have been 34 for 4 had Foxcroft at cover managed to keep his fingers around the ball after Axar Patel uppishly drove Duffy.

Middle Order Fails To Capitalise

IMAGE: Jacob Duffy celebrates dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas and Axar (46) added 52 runs in a fourth wicket stand as India staged a mini recovery.

But Blair Tickner snapped the partnership as Shreyas perished to a short-pitched ball yet again.

Michael Bracewell ended the resistance of Axar soon. The left-hander pulled the off-spinner straight into the hands of Will Young inside the circle.

Ishan Kishan (46), who slammed Duffy for two sixes in an over, and Naman Dhir (22) tried to revive the Indian innings in a 39-run association for the sixth wicket but home skipper Mitchell Santner (3/47) intervened at this juncture.

IMAGE: Axar Patel hit 5 fours and a six during his 46 off 55 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The seasoned left-arm spinner jettisoned Dhir as the hosts opened the door to India's lower-order batters. Kishan eventually fell to Duffy in his effort to accelerate the scoring.

India were in grave danger of missing the 200-run mark but some beefy blows by Arshdeep Singh (14) and Mohammad Siraj (14 not out) helped India go past that score.

The vicitors will be hugely disappointed with their batting effort on a largely smooth wicket.