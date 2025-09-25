India must start strong in Women's World Cup opener

‘I think it's a crucial game (against Sri Lanka) for them (India) because it can almost release the pressure a little bit’

IMAGE: India will open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30, aiming to break the jinx of never winning the Women's World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India should make every effort to put in a 'good solid' performance in their Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka to not just get the pressure of expectation at home off their back, but also be ready for the rigours at the back end of the tournament, feels Australia great Meg Lanning.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are coming into the showpiece event on the back of a hard-fought ODI series loss to Australia, where opener Smriti Mandhana slammed two back-to-back centuries and the spinners, led by Deepti Sharma, giving a good account of themselves.

But Lanning, 31, who retired from international cricket in 2023 after scoring more than 8,000 runs across formats, said there is nothing better than starting a mega event on a winning note as it builds the tempo.

"I think it's a crucial game (against Sri Lanka) for them (India) because it can almost release the pressure a little bit," Lanning said on The ICC Review.

"If they can play a good solid game up front, get the win on the board, then I think that might just calm them down a little bit. Because yeah, home World Cups, there'll be obviously a lot of pressure and expectation on them to do well."

"So if they're able to set up their tournament really nicely by putting in a solid performance up front, then it makes it easier towards the back end," said Lanning, who achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever captain of Australia as a 21-year-old in 2014.

India has hosted the Women's World Cup on three previous occasions -- 1978, 1997 and 2013 -- but they are yet to lift the trophy. They came close in 2005 and 2017, and Lanning said a good start could give the hosts the momentum they need in their push for the trophy.

"The first game of the World Cup and your home World Cup as well for India is always a really big and special moment. There's a really big build up so both sides will be looking to get off to a good start."

India has in their ranks some of the best spinners in the world, including ICC No. 7-ranked ODI bowler Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and newcomer Sree Charani.

Sri Lanka too boast of a strong bowling line-up, including Inoka Ranaweera, who has vast experience, and skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who can also provide variation and control with her off-spin.

Besides, they have an experienced left-arm spinner in Sugandika Dasanayaka along with young all-rounders Dewmi Vihanga and Kaveesha Dilhari.

"Both sides have got some very skillful bowlers in their spin attacks and that could play a really crucial role, not only in the first game but also throughout the tournament," said Lanning.

The three-match ODI series earlier this year in Sri Lanka, which India won 2-1, too was closely contested.

"They play against each other a lot, which sort of adds to the contest. But yeah, there's some really skillful players there," Lanning said.

Lanning felt that the focus in the early stages of the World Cup should be more on qualifying for the semifinals rather than putting in a huge effort.

"The group stages at World Cups are just about qualifying for the semis and so you don't need to play your best cricket but you do need to win. So the key for the sides is to just be able to fight their way through," she said.

"I think in every World Cup that I've played there was a game or two where we had to scrape our way through and get the win. It certainly wasn't pretty but if you can actually just get those wins on board and then sort of try and get yourself together for the back end of the tournament, then that's how you win 50-over World Cups," said Lanning, who was part of the Australian World Cup-winning sides in 2013 and 2022.