'India must be wary of dangerous Pakistan in Asia Cup final'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma bats during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has cautioned India not to be nonchalant about facing 'dangerous' Pakistan, as the two teams gear up to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final, in Dubai, on Sunday.



In a rapid tournament like the Asia Cup T20, intense rivalries come thick and fast, resulting in a riveting affair. As a result, for three consecutive Sundays, India and Pakistan will be battling it out, but this time the stakes will be astronomical, considering the title will be on the line.



Unlike the previous two instances, the loser won't see another day to fight for the coveted prize. India, who are unbeaten in the Asia Cup so far, are ranked as the heavy favourites for Sunday's final.



However, Panesar doesn't see the final turning out as a one-sided showdown. He believes that with Pakistan having "nothing to lose", they could deliver their best cricket to recreate the 2017 Champions Trophy final upset where they thrashed India by 180 runs.



"Yeah, Pakistan is a dangerous team. They have got nothing to lose. While playing in the final, they could play their best game of cricket, where India has performed the best throughout the tournament. They (India) need to be really mindful," Panesar told ANI.

In the previous two matches in the Asia Cup, India convincingly chased down the target set by Pakistan.



Panesar acknowledged that even though Pakistan is chasing shadows of its lost glory, the Men in Green still possess the ability to trounce the World T20 champions, if India becomes complacent.



"Pakistan is probably not as strong as it used to be, but on its day, it could still beat India. They (India) have to be careful not to become too complacent about their performances," he added.