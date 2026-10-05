'India moved beyond him': DK's verdict on Shami

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik offers a candid assessment of Mohammed Shami's international future, suggesting the team has moved on, while also raising concerns about the long-term impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's eventual departure on ODI cricket.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's India comeback hopes fade further. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dinesh Karthik suggests the Indian cricket team has progressed beyond Mohammed Shami, making his international comeback unlikely.

Despite Shami's strong domestic performances, fitness and injury concerns have kept him out of the national setup since 2025.

Karthik advocates for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue playing as long as possible due to their immense impact on ODI cricket.

The former wicketkeeper fears the departure of star players like Kohli and Rohit could significantly affect the future of the ODI format.

Karthik's comments come amidst criticism of India's bowling attack during the recent West Indies ODI series, though he doesn't see Shami as the solution.

Mohammed Shami's chances of an India comeback appear to be getting slimmer, with former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik saying the team has already "moved beyond him" and there is "no point" in going back to the veteran pacer.

Shami, who last played international cricket in 2025, has continued to perform in domestic cricket but has remained out of the national setup amid fitness and injury concerns.

DK feels the national team has moved on from the veteran pacer and sees "no point" in going back to him, even if Ajit Agarkar is no longer the BCCI chief selector.

Karthik's Stance On Shami's Future

India may have won the ODI series against the West Indies 2-1, but the bowling attack came in for criticism. The pitches were batting-friendly, but India's bowlers struggled repeatedly, leaving fans, pundits and former cricketers disappointed.

Even so, Karthik does not believe recalling Shami would be the right solution.

"No, I feel there are other pacers," Karthik said when asked about Shami's place, in a video with Cricbuzz.

"India moved beyond him. There is no point in going back. So I wouldn't be looking at Shami, even though he has bowled very well," he added.

India currently have established pacers such as Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while youngsters including Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj are also being given opportunities to stake their claim.

Impact Of Kohli And Rohit On ODI Cricket

Karthik, however, feels India should continue with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for as long as they are available. He also believes the future of ODI cricket could be affected when the veteran duo eventually walk away from the format, potentially after next year's World Cup.

"Yes, because they are two of the biggest names, and India being at the epicentre of where world cricket is, if we lose two of the best cricketers, it is going to have an effect," he said.