Asian Games: Indian men's team in cricket semis after washout

The Indian men's cricket team has secured a spot in the Asian Games semi-final after their quarter-final match against Afghanistan was called off due to persistent rain, leveraging their top ICC T20I ranking to advance.

IMAGE: India's players after their match against Afghanistan is abandoned because of rain at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Indian men's cricket team progressed to the Asian Games semi-final after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

India advanced to the last four by virtue of being ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings, while Afghanistan is 10th.

India will face the winner of the Nepal vs Sri Lanka quarter-final, with Sri Lanka advancing if that match is also abandoned due to their higher ranking.

If the entire competition is washed out, India could potentially win the gold medal based on their top ranking.

The Indian men's cricket team entered the Asian Games semi-final without even taking the field after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather in Nagoya on Monday.

The defending champion side made it to the last four as it is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings while Afghanistan is currently placed 10th.

In Thursday's semi-final, India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka.

If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final.

Impact of Inclement Weather

IMAGE: India captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

There has been consistent rain in Nagoya for the past few days and even a curtailed match was a remote possibility on the day.

Strangely enough, if the competition is entirely washed out due to rain then India might win gold because of their top ranking.

The first quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was also washed out, allowing the former to move ahead on the basis of their higher ICC ranking.