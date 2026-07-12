India lose No 1 T20I ranking after 4 years

England has officially claimed the world's top T20I ranking, ending India's impressive 1,600-day reign after a dominant series victory and recent strong performances.
Key Points
- India has been dethroned as the world's No. 1 T20I team by England.
- England secured the top spot after a commanding series win against India.
- India's drop to second place follows recent losses, including a 4-0 series defeat to England and a 2-0 loss to Ireland.
- The change ends India's impressive reign of over 1,600 days at the top of the T20I rankings.
- England's victory in Southampton, featuring Harry Brook's century and Jos Buttler's rapid half-century, sealed their No. 1 position.
For the first time in four years, India are no longer the world's No 1 T20I team.
England have replaced the Men in Blue at the top of the ICC rankings following a commanding series win on home soil.
How England Secured The Top Spot
India have dropped to second place following a disappointing run that included a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland last month and a crushing 4-0 loss to England. The change ends India's impressive reign at the top of the T20I rankings, which had lasted for more than 1,600 days since they first claimed the No. 1 spot in February 2022.
England sealed the top ranking in style during the fifth T20I in Southampton, where Harry Brook and captain Jos Buttler put on a sensational 233-run partnership for the second wicket. Brook starred with a brilliant century, while Buttler remained unbeaten on 95 after recording the fastest T20I half-century of his career.
Before the final match, Buttler had made it clear that reclaiming the No. 1 ranking was England's goal. His team delivered emphatically, capping off a dominant series with the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.