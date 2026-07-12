India lose No 1 T20I ranking after 4 years

England has officially claimed the world's top T20I ranking, ending India's impressive 1,600-day reign after a dominant series victory and recent strong performances.

IMAGE: England replace India as the new No 1 T20I team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India has been dethroned as the world's No. 1 T20I team by England.

England secured the top spot after a commanding series win against India.

India's drop to second place follows recent losses, including a 4-0 series defeat to England and a 2-0 loss to Ireland.

The change ends India's impressive reign of over 1,600 days at the top of the T20I rankings.

England's victory in Southampton, featuring Harry Brook's century and Jos Buttler's rapid half-century, sealed their No. 1 position.

For the first time in four years, India are no longer the world's No 1 T20I team.

England have replaced the Men in Blue at the top of the ICC rankings following a commanding series win on home soil.

How England Secured The Top Spot

India have dropped to second place following a disappointing run that included a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland last month and a crushing 4-0 loss to England. The change ends India's impressive reign at the top of the T20I rankings, which had lasted for more than 1,600 days since they first claimed the No. 1 spot in February 2022.

England sealed the top ranking in style during the fifth T20I in Southampton, where Harry Brook and captain Jos Buttler put on a sensational 233-run partnership for the second wicket. Brook starred with a brilliant century, while Buttler remained unbeaten on 95 after recording the fastest T20I half-century of his career.

Before the final match, Buttler had made it clear that reclaiming the No. 1 ranking was England's goal. His team delivered emphatically, capping off a dominant series with the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.