News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India lose 2 WTC points for slow over-rate in 5th Test

India lose 2 WTC points for slow over-rate in 5th Test

July 05, 2022 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah-led India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

 

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten hundreds to pull off England's record chase of 378 against India for a series-levelling seven-wicket victory on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India’s points total.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India
5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India
England out-bat India to pull off record chase
England out-bat India to pull off record chase
India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri
India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri
Ford India unions call off month-long strike
Ford India unions call off month-long strike
Kerala minister criticises Constitution, regrets later
Kerala minister criticises Constitution, regrets later
Kyrgios charged for domestic assault in 2021 case
Kyrgios charged for domestic assault in 2021 case
WATCH: Padma Lakshmi's Lemon Pickle
WATCH: Padma Lakshmi's Lemon Pickle

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

India let the game slip away on Day 4, says Bumrah

India let the game slip away on Day 4, says Bumrah

'We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played'

'We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances