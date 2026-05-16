India likely to rest Bumrah for key Afghanistan series

The Indian cricket team is carefully managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload as they decide whether he will participate in the upcoming Test match or ODI series against Afghanistan.

IMAGE: The one-off Test, which isn't a part of World Test Championship cycle, will be played at New Chandigarh from June 6-10. Photograph: Ed Skyes/Reuters

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Afghanistan series depends on workload management.

Selectors to consider Prince Yadav after his impressive performances in domestic cricket and IPL 2026.

The Test squad is unlikely to see major changes, focusing on experienced players.

Devdutt Padikkal may replace Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 in the Test batting line-up.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are likely to lead the new ball attack if Bumrah is rested.

Jasprit Bumrah will either play the one-off Test or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next month as the national selection committee is keeping an eye on the pace spearhead's workload while naming the squads for the series on May 19.

The one-off Test, which isn't a part of World Test Championship cycle, will be played at New Chandigarh from June 6-10 while the three ODIs will be held on June 14 (Dharamsala), 17 (Lucknow) and 20 (Chennai) respectively.

Key Players For The ODI Series

The bilateral ODIs have gained traction because that is the only format that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play internationally.

However, Delhi speedster Prince Yadav's name will certainly be discussed by the selection committee considering his stellar show in the last edition of national one-day championship. Prince took 17 wickets from 8 Vijay Hazare Trophy games.

Besides that, his effort in the ongoing IPL 2026, 16 wickets from 12 games, including the dismissal of Virat Kohli with a lovely seaming delivery, has underlined the fact that there couldn't be a better series to try out Prince since Harshit Rana is unlikely to get fit anytime soon.

Test Squad Expectations

It can be said with a degree of certainty that the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is not going to experiment with the red ball format squad.

The tried and tested faces in the past one year are expected to fill the squad with an eye on the away series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, where contrasting conditions could be on offer.

Bumrah's Role And Potential Replacements

While Bumrah has had a hectic IPL, it is unlikely that he will skip the entire two-week series starting June 6. For someone who takes pride in wearing the India Whites, whether Bumrah will be required for a lone Test against Afghanistan is the moot point.

As per sources, if he plays the Test match, he wouldn't take part in the three-match ODI series. In case he plays the ODI series, then he would be rested for the Test match.

While there has been a lot of talk about changes in the squad, in all likelihood Devdutt Padikkal, who was also a part of the team that was thrashed by South Africa last year, might replace Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 in the batting line-up. The other options for that slot will be Washington Sundar, who has batted at No. 3 for Tamil Nadu and Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter.

In case Bumrah doesn't play, the new ball attack is likely to be headlined by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. With both Akash Deep and Harshit are injured, Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy season, might be the reserve pacer. But his fight is against pace bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

If Bumrah plays, then Nabi might have to wait for his turn as not more than three frontline fast bowlers would be picked for a Test match in India where spinners call the shots.

In case of spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington are automatic choices. From the squad that was picked against South Africa, Axar Patel's place could be under scanner in the longest format.

While Harsh Dubey has been picked for the Sri Lanka A tri-nation series, he won't be considered but Manav Suthar could give Axar a tough competition although experience could prevail in the end.

The two wicketkeepers -- Rishabh Pant and Jurel -- are automatic choices in the Test format.