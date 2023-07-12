Jaiswal, Gaikwad gear up for Test cricket

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India's young talents, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are eagerly anticipating their debut in the Indian Test side for the first match against West Indies in Dominica.

The duo recently featured in a BCCI video, where they shared their cricketing journeys and expressed their excitement.

Gaikwad, who has already played in T20Is and ODIs, welcomed Jaiswal into the Test side and discussed his journey.

Jaiswal expressed his happiness and congratulated Gaikwad on his selection, emphasising his eagerness for the upcoming Test match.

Gaikwad then asked Jaiswal about his journey, particularly his experience in the IPL. Jaiswal, "These few months had been amazing, I am trying to continue that," Jaiswal said.

"I was happy (hearing about his selection into the side), for me the test is the true form of cricket, when I was growing up, I always wanted to be in the test team,” the Mumbai player said when asked about his selection in the team.

Gaikwad reminisced about the first time he saw Jaiswal play during the Deodhar Trophy, praising his fearlessness and talent.

He said, "I remember you playing in the Deodhar trophy with me, there you were fearless, young Jaiswal. We were playing at Mahi bhai’s town and there this young left-hander was hitting balls and scoring 50. The second time, we were playing in Dubai, I scored 100 and you scored 50 in that match."

Jaiswal, in turn, mentioned how he had heard about Gaikwad's name during domestic cricket.

"I heard your name when I was playing domestic, My friend used to take your name and told me to learn from you. When I played with you, I observe what you do in the match," Jaiswal added.

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad are excited to represent India in Test cricket and eager to contribute to the team's success.