1st ODI: Will India Play This XI?

After getting the better of World Champions England, a confident Indian team will look to continue their good showing against theWest Indies in the three-match ODI series, starting at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday.

Despite resting several top players, India will start as favourites against the West Indies, who have lost their last six ODI matches, including a 3-0 whitewash against Bangladesh at home.

India will be led by veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in the England ODI series and needs a few good knocks in the West Indies to keep his place in the team.

It will be interesting to see who partners Dhawan at the top order. The visitors have plenty of options in Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kishan is most likely to get the nod as he can also double up as the wicket-keeper ahead of Sanju Samson.

Deepak Hooda is set to bat at No 3 after his good showing in England and against Ireland, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer to follow in the middle order.

Both Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are capable with both bat and ball in limited overs cricket.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be a big threat for the West Indies if the hosts serve up spinning pitches, which did they against Bangladesh.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh could be part of the pace attack for the visitors.

India haven't lost to West Indies since 2006, winning the last 11 series between the two teams in the last 16 years. The West Indies had dominated the rivalry in the early years, winning the first five series between the two teams from 1983 to 1989.

My XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Friday's opening ODI against the West Indies?

