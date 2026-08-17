Shubman Gill Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Catch in Galle!

Shubman Gill's incredible one-handed catch stunned fans and showcased his exceptional fielding prowess.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a stunning catch. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill took a spectacular one-handed catch against Sri Lanka in the first Test, Day 3.

The catch sent back Kamindu Mendis who had looked good at the crease until then.

<pclass="rbig">Shubman Gill had little to celebrate with the bat but the India captain produced a moment of magic in the field against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the first Test match in Galle on Monday.

Gill's Athleticism Shines

Gill came flying to his left when Kamindu Mendis went for a big shot off Kuldeep Yadav.

With the ball seemingly heading towards the boundary, Gill threw himself almost horizontally and pulled off a sensational one-handed catch, leaving his teammates and everyone watching stunned.

It was a moment of pure athleticism from the skipper who showed just how sharp he can be in the field.

Earlier, Gill had looked comfortable with the bat, finding the boundary with a couple of elegant cover drives. However, Prabath Jayasuriya eventually ended his stay, with Lahiru Udara completing the catch after Gill mistimed a big shot.

He was dismissed for 16 off 28 balls on Day 1.

'That Shubman Gill catch... superb,' Ian Bishop tweeted.

A fan summed it up thus: 'Best fielder in international cricket right now, Shubman Gill.'