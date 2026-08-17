Shubman Gill Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Catch in Galle!

Shubman Gill's incredible one-handed catch stunned fans and showcased his exceptional fielding prowess.
Key Points
- Shubman Gill took a spectacular one-handed catch against Sri Lanka in the first Test, Day 3.
- The catch sent back Kamindu Mendis who had looked good at the crease until then.
<pclass="rbig">Shubman Gill had little to celebrate with the bat but the India captain produced a moment of magic in the field against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the first Test match in Galle on Monday.
Gill's Athleticism Shines
Gill came flying to his left when Kamindu Mendis went for a big shot off Kuldeep Yadav.
With the ball seemingly heading towards the boundary, Gill threw himself almost horizontally and pulled off a sensational one-handed catch, leaving his teammates and everyone watching stunned.
It was a moment of pure athleticism from the skipper who showed just how sharp he can be in the field.
Earlier, Gill had looked comfortable with the bat, finding the boundary with a couple of elegant cover drives. However, Prabath Jayasuriya eventually ended his stay, with Lahiru Udara completing the catch after Gill mistimed a big shot.
He was dismissed for 16 off 28 balls on Day 1.
'That Shubman Gill catch... superb,' Ian Bishop tweeted.
A fan summed it up thus: 'Best fielder in international cricket right now, Shubman Gill.'