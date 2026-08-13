'Indian Cricket Should Be The Priority Not Any Individual': Gavaskar's Stern Warning For Team India

'Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be.'

IMAGE: India need to win the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on Saturday, to keep their hopes alive of making it to the WTC 2027 Final. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar stressed that 'Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual' for the team's success.

The Indian team is currently fifth in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with four wins from nine Tests.

Gavaskar warned that Sri Lanka will be a formidable opponent in their home conditions.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar had a strong message for the Indian team ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, stating that 'Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual'.

India face a crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on Saturday, to keep their hopes alive of making it to the WTC 2027 Final.

They are currently placed fifth in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with four wins from nine Tests.

The Indian batters have struggled against spin in recent years, suffering series whitewashes at home in successive years against New Zealand and South Africa.

'The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy'

Gavaskar warned the Indians that Sri Lanka will be a tough team to play against in their own conditions.

'The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy, as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team. Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC Final,' Gavaskar said in his column for Sportstar.

'To be able to do so requires loads of effort and also some luck but, above all, the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be.'